Steve Smith's Historic Test Feat: A Tribute to Australia’s Batting Maestro

Former Australian cricketer David Warner has heaped praise on Steve Smith, recognizing him as an "amazing" player after the seasoned batsman achieved a monumental milestone on Wednesday. During the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle, Smith scored his 35th Test century and became only the fourth Australian batter to cross the 10,000 run threshold in Test cricket.

Smith's achievement marks a significant chapter in his illustrious career, defined by determination and unwavering consistency. Warner humorously remarked on Smith's unique dedication, quipping that he has "cricket ball sandwiches" due to his relentless practice habits. Warner recounted Smith's early years where his rigorous time in the nets foreshadowed his eventual success.

Describing Smith's tenacity, Warner highlighted his ability to bat for extended periods and rack up runs effortlessly. "His knack for scoring hundreds and accumulating runs for Australia is extraordinary," Warner noted. In the ongoing Test, Smith's unbeaten 104 during the first-day session witnessed a formidable 195-run partnership with teammate Usman Khawaja, further solidifying his legacy.

Smith's Test career stats are equally impressive, with 10,103 runs in 115 matches at an average of 56.44, including 35 centuries and the best score of 239. He joins the ranks of Australian legends like Ricky Ponting, Allan Border, and Steve Waugh in the 10,000-run club. Smith also surpassed cricket icons such as Younis Khan and Brian Lara in terms of centuries.

In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship, Smith has been Australia's top run-getter, underscoring his indispensable role in the team. His performance continues to be a benchmark for excellence in the cricketing world. (ANI)

