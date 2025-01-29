Ellyse Perry Set to Shine in Women's Ashes Pink-Ball Test
Ahead of the Women's Ashes pink-ball Test, Australian bowler Sophie Molineux praises Ellyse Perry for her relentless drive. Perry stands on the cusp of becoming Australia's top run-getter in women's Tests. Despite a challenging series, Perry remains a diligent trainer, exemplifying dedication and ambition in cricket.
- Country:
- Australia
As the stage sets for the one-off Women's Ashes pink-ball Test against England on Thursday, Australian bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux has commended veteran teammate Ellyse Perry for her relentless ambition. Despite her lengthy 17-year tenure in international cricket, the 34-year-old remains driven for more achievements.
With Australia having secured victories in all six white-ball fixtures of the Women's Ashes so far, encompassing three ODIs and T20Is each, they stride into the Melbourne Cricket Ground Test with a momentum yet unmatched. The spotlight falls on Perry, who, despite a lean run, is determined to chase a significant milestone.
Perry, currently at 928 Test runs with an impressive average, aims to surpass Karen Rolton as Australia's top run-scorer in women's Tests if she makes 75 or more runs. She remains a meticulous trainee, setting her sights on breaking records. "Ellyse has been incredible over the years and continues to chase new records," remarked Molineux on cricket.com.au.
(With inputs from agencies.)