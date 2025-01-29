Left Menu

Ellyse Perry Set to Shine in Women's Ashes Pink-Ball Test

Ahead of the Women's Ashes pink-ball Test, Australian bowler Sophie Molineux praises Ellyse Perry for her relentless drive. Perry stands on the cusp of becoming Australia's top run-getter in women's Tests. Despite a challenging series, Perry remains a diligent trainer, exemplifying dedication and ambition in cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:48 IST
Ellyse Perry Set to Shine in Women's Ashes Pink-Ball Test
Ellyse Perry. (Photo- cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

As the stage sets for the one-off Women's Ashes pink-ball Test against England on Thursday, Australian bowling all-rounder Sophie Molineux has commended veteran teammate Ellyse Perry for her relentless ambition. Despite her lengthy 17-year tenure in international cricket, the 34-year-old remains driven for more achievements.

With Australia having secured victories in all six white-ball fixtures of the Women's Ashes so far, encompassing three ODIs and T20Is each, they stride into the Melbourne Cricket Ground Test with a momentum yet unmatched. The spotlight falls on Perry, who, despite a lean run, is determined to chase a significant milestone.

Perry, currently at 928 Test runs with an impressive average, aims to surpass Karen Rolton as Australia's top run-scorer in women's Tests if she makes 75 or more runs. She remains a meticulous trainee, setting her sights on breaking records. "Ellyse has been incredible over the years and continues to chase new records," remarked Molineux on cricket.com.au.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025