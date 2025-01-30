U.S. Open: A Grand Slam's 15-Day Transformation
The U.S. Open is expanding to 15 days, starting on a Sunday for the first time since the Open era began in 1968. This change aligns with other Grand Slams like the Australian and French Opens and aims to boost ticket sales and exposure for the tennis sport.
The U.S. Open is extending to 15 days starting in 2025, marking a historic shift to a Sunday start, the first such change in the Open era that commenced in 1968.
Subscribers to USTA ticket updates were notified of this change for the season's final Grand Slam via email. The tournament will now take place from August 24 to September 7 as confirmed by the U.S. Tennis Association.
This schedule extension aligns the U.S. Open with the Australian and French Opens, which also span 15 days, potentially increasing revenue from ticket sales and enhancing the sport's visibility. Players have become accustomed to Sunday starts, despite initial resistance to such scheduling changes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
