Left Menu

Ukraine's Urgent Call for Foreign Aid to Sustain Drone Production

Ukraine faces a significant foreign aid deficit of 45-50 billion euros by 2026. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warns that without timely financial support, the country's drone production will be severely impacted, limiting countermeasures against Russian energy targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:44 IST
Ukraine's Urgent Call for Foreign Aid to Sustain Drone Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is confronted with a daunting foreign aid shortfall, estimated between 45 to 50 billion euros, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. If Ukraina fails to obtain critical funds from Russian assets by next spring, the nation may need to drastically reduce drone production.

Speaking in Brussels, President Zelenskiy highlighted the pressing implications if the EU does not allocate the seized Russian sovereign wealth promptly. Without these funds, Ukraine risks losing its edge in drone technology, essential for strategic strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

The financial gap could potentially leave Ukraine disadvantaged against Russia, which currently possesses a larger arsenal of drones. Zelenskiy's appeal underscores the urgent need for international support to maintain Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025