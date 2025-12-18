Ukraine is confronted with a daunting foreign aid shortfall, estimated between 45 to 50 billion euros, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. If Ukraina fails to obtain critical funds from Russian assets by next spring, the nation may need to drastically reduce drone production.

Speaking in Brussels, President Zelenskiy highlighted the pressing implications if the EU does not allocate the seized Russian sovereign wealth promptly. Without these funds, Ukraine risks losing its edge in drone technology, essential for strategic strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

The financial gap could potentially leave Ukraine disadvantaged against Russia, which currently possesses a larger arsenal of drones. Zelenskiy's appeal underscores the urgent need for international support to maintain Ukraine's defensive capabilities.

