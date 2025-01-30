Left Menu

Lautaro Martínez Makes History with Champions League Hat Trick

Lautaro Martínez became Inter Milan's top scorer in Europe's top competition, scoring a hat trick against Monaco in the Champions League. His goals earned Inter a 3-0 win and advanced them to the last 16. The Argentine World Cup winner now has 18 goals in the tournament.

In a record-breaking performance, Lautaro Martínez has etched his name into Inter Milan's history by scoring a hat trick against Monaco in the Champions League. This exceptional feat has made him the highest scorer for the team in Europe's prestigious competition.

Martínez's hat trick not only secured a commanding 3-0 victory over a ten-man Monaco side, but it also propelled Inter Milan into the round of 16. His 18 goals in the Champions League have surpassed the legendary tally of former Inter forward Sandro Mazzola.

Speaking after the victory, Martínez expressed pride in his accomplishments but stressed the importance of the team's success. Despite enduring a scoring drought earlier in the season, the 27-year-old Argentine has found his form with eight goals in 10 matches this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

