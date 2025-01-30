Virat Kohli's Electrifying Homecoming Draws Record Crowds

Virat Kohli's long-awaited return to domestic cricket in Delhi created a frenzy at the Arjun Jaitley Stadium, attracting an astounding turnout estimated at over 12,000 spectators. Fans camped out early to secure their spots, prompting the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) to make additional seating arrangements due to the overwhelming interest.

The stadium stands, initially set to accommodate around 10,000 fans, quickly filled to capacity, necessitating the opening of the larger 'Bishan Bedi Stand'. The fanfare was further complicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy passing by, adding a security dimension to the event.

Enthusiastic chants of "Kohli, Kohli" resonated throughout the stadium as the star entered the field. Such was his magnetic presence that even a security breach occurred, as a fan rushed to touch Kohli's feet, highlighting the cricketer's unmatched draw and fervent fan support.

(With inputs from agencies.)