Delhi Royals Unveil Vibrant Jersey for Legend 90 League

The Delhi Royals have unveiled their official jersey for the Legend 90 League, featuring stars like Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina. The launch symbolized a significant milestone for the team, emphasizing their commitment to cricket excellence and reconnecting with Delhi’s sporting legacy in this prestigious tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:33 IST
Shikhar Dhawan (Photo: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Royals have officially launched their vibrant new jersey in anticipation of the prestigious Legend 90 League. Featuring cricketing stars such as Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina, the jersey unveiling ceremony was attended by Dhawan himself, highlighting the franchise's commitment to excellence on the cricket field.

During the ceremony, team owner Devender Kadyan described the launch as a crucial step in the team's journey. 'Today is a proud moment for Delhi Royals,' Kadyan expressed, emphasizing the jersey as a symbol of the franchise's values and aspirations. He believes it will inspire players to make supporters proud in the tournament.

Indian cricket icon Shikhar Dhawan, now part of Delhi Royals, expressed his excitement about donning the new jersey and the opportunity to tackle fresh challenges. Dhawan emphasized the importance of evolving in the sport and contributing to a team blending experience and energy to achieve success in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

