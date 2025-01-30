Left Menu

Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji: Fans Flock to Arun Jaitley Stadium

A large crowd gathered at Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness Virat Kohli's first appearance in a Ranji Trophy match since 2012. Initial crowding resulted in some jostling as only one entry gate was open, but the situation was resolved by opening additional gates. No injuries were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:53 IST
Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji: Fans Flock to Arun Jaitley Stadium
Virat Kohli
  • Country:
  • India

A large crowd gathered at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday morning, eager to witness Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli in action at the Ranji Trophy after a long hiatus.

Fans experienced initial crowding as only one entry gate was open, leading to some jostling. However, additional gates were opened promptly by authorities, easing entry and ensuring the situation remained under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The stadium filled quickly, with spectators enthusiastically cheering for Kohli, whose presence in domestic cricket after 13 years electrified the atmosphere and drew over 12,000 fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025