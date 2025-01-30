Virat Kohli Returns to Ranji: Fans Flock to Arun Jaitley Stadium
A large crowd gathered at Arun Jaitley Stadium to witness Virat Kohli's first appearance in a Ranji Trophy match since 2012. Initial crowding resulted in some jostling as only one entry gate was open, but the situation was resolved by opening additional gates. No injuries were reported.
A large crowd gathered at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday morning, eager to witness Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli in action at the Ranji Trophy after a long hiatus.
Fans experienced initial crowding as only one entry gate was open, leading to some jostling. However, additional gates were opened promptly by authorities, easing entry and ensuring the situation remained under control. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The stadium filled quickly, with spectators enthusiastically cheering for Kohli, whose presence in domestic cricket after 13 years electrified the atmosphere and drew over 12,000 fans.
