Rugby Australia Eager to Secure Schmidt for the '27 World Cup

Rugby Australia is eager to secure Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt's signature on a contract extension before the Super Rugby competition kicks off on February 14, according to Chief Executive Phil Waugh. Currently contracted until August, Schmidt's first season has shown promise, leading to discussions about extending his role until the 2027 World Cup, hosted on home soil.

The process has taken longer than initially planned, with an earlier deadline set for Christmas. However, Waugh is optimistic, revealing that conversations with Schmidt are ongoing and constructive. The aim is to finalize a position before the commencement of Super Rugby, avoiding any distractions from the season's start.

Despite a mixed first season, Schmidt's leadership saw the Wallabies achieving significant wins, particularly in their northern hemisphere tour. Waugh emphasized Schmidt's positive cultural influence within the team environment as a key factor for his potential long-term tenure.

