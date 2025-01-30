Niko Kovac Takes the Helm at Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has officially announced the signing of Niko Kovac as their new manager, following the departure of Nuri Sahin last week.

Kovac, known for his previous managerial role at Dortmund's adversary, Bayern Munich, has committed to the club with a contract that runs until June 2026.

This strategic move signifies Dortmund's intent to strengthen their leadership as the new season unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)