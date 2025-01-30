Niko Kovac Takes the Helm at Borussia Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund has appointed Niko Kovac as their new manager, replacing Nuri Sahin who parted ways with the club last week. Kovac, a former Bayern Munich coach, has agreed to a contract extending through June 2026.
