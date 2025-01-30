Left Menu

Kohli's Homecoming: A Devotional Cricket Spectacle

Virat Kohli's presence at a Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways drew unprecedented crowds, forcing organizers to make additional seating arrangements. The spectacle was a testament to Kohli's immense popularity, drawing fans ranging from schoolchildren to housewives, all eager to witness their cricketing hero.

Updated: 30-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:29 IST
Virat Kohli Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • India

The allure of Virat Kohli proved irresistible as thousands of fans flocked to the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Railways. The game, held on Thursday, saw an unexpected surge in attendance due to the cricket icon's presence, requiring emergency measures to accommodate an overflow of attendees.

Despite conventional expectations of around 10,000 spectators, Kohli's magnetic charisma drew significantly more, leading to an eventual attendance that surpassed 12,000. This fervent admiration harkens back to scenes reminiscent of Sachin Tendulkar's final first-class game.

Fans arrived as early as 6 am, illustrating Kohli's cross-generational appeal. While the match didn't immediately showcase Kohli with the bat, his field presence was sufficiently thrilling, energizing the crowd who cheered his every action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

