Maharashtra Athletes Shine at the 38th National Games

Maharashtra athletes delivered a remarkable performance at the 38th National Games, clinching six medals in triathlon events, including two gold, two silver, and two bronze.

The state's medal tally further increased with successes in the duathlon (individual) event, capturing one silver and one bronze.

Key athletes included Parth Sachin Miraje, who secured a bronze in the men's category, while Dolly Devdass Patil and Mansi Vinod Mohite excelled in the women's events, taking home gold and silver medals, respectively. In duathlon, Patil achieved a silver, while Mohite contributed a bronze to Maharashtra's overall count.

The state also emerged victorious in the mixed relay event, winning gold and reinforcing their lead in the triathlon medal standings.

Among other states, Madhya Pradesh achieved three medals, and Manipur excelled in individual triathlon. Services claimed a silver and a bronze in duathlon, while Tamil Nadu earned bronze in the mixed relay.

