Left Menu

Maharashtra Athletes Shine at the 38th National Games

Maharashtra athletes excelled at the 38th National Games, earning six triathlon medals, including two golds. The state's medal count increased with a silver and bronze in duathlon. Athletes Parth Miraje, Dolly Patil, and Mansi Mohite led the wins, helping Maharashtra top the triathlon medal table.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haldwani | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:31 IST
Maharashtra Athletes Shine at the 38th National Games
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Maharashtra athletes delivered a remarkable performance at the 38th National Games, clinching six medals in triathlon events, including two gold, two silver, and two bronze.

The state's medal tally further increased with successes in the duathlon (individual) event, capturing one silver and one bronze.

Key athletes included Parth Sachin Miraje, who secured a bronze in the men's category, while Dolly Devdass Patil and Mansi Vinod Mohite excelled in the women's events, taking home gold and silver medals, respectively. In duathlon, Patil achieved a silver, while Mohite contributed a bronze to Maharashtra's overall count.

The state also emerged victorious in the mixed relay event, winning gold and reinforcing their lead in the triathlon medal standings.

Among other states, Madhya Pradesh achieved three medals, and Manipur excelled in individual triathlon. Services claimed a silver and a bronze in duathlon, while Tamil Nadu earned bronze in the mixed relay.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025