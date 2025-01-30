REVVolution 2025: Igniting the Motorsport Spirit in India

The inaugural edition of 'REVVolution 2025' marked a significant acknowledgment of India's motorsport fervor. Held on Thursday, the flagship event was attended by representatives from the Federation of Motorsport Council of India (FMSCI), alongside automobile manufacturers and renowned motorsport icons.

The gathering was orchestrated to evaluate India's current motorsport landscape, with a sharp focus on nurturing talent and grassroots initiatives. Arindam Ghosh, President of the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India, served as the chief guest, underscoring the importance of corporate investment and thorough event planning to boost the sport's popularity.

Among the celebrated Indian motorsport figures felicitated were Gaurav Gill, Jatin Jain, and Sanjay Takale, all recognized for their achievements on international stages in 2024. The event also featured Arvind Balan of Maxperience, who emphasized India's growing recognition and commitment to exploring opportunities within the motorsport domain for various stakeholders.

A panel discussion led by renowned rally driver and content creator Garima Avtar further delved into India's rise as a motorsport nation. The event, held in Aerocity and organized in partnership with Blue Bytes, Wanderers Adventure, and Garima Avtar Racing, highlighted the collaborative effort to elevate India's presence in global motorsport.

