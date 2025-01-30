Virat Kohli's Return Electrifies Ranji Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

Virat Kohli's return to domestic cricket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday infused energy into not only his teammates but also the fans gathered in large numbers, reminiscent of an IPL match.

His mere presence on the field brought a renewed intensity to the Delhi team, especially inspiring younger players who regard Kohli as a cricketing icon. The electrified atmosphere was marked by a massive turnout that even necessitated additional stands and a police presence for crowd control.

The game against Railways saw a significant crowd turnout, providing a morale boost to Delhi's players and creating an unforgettable experience. Kohli's drive and precision were evident, urging his bowlers forward and adding a fresh zeal born from his return after 13 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)