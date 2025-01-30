India's Captain Suryakumar Yadav: A Journey to Rediscover Form

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate remains unfazed amid concerns surrounding captain Suryakumar Yadav's extended lean phase with the bat, emphasizing that a degree of inconsistency is permissible. Post India's triumph in ending a 17-year-long ICC T20 World Cup drought in Barbados last year, Yadav is dedicated to reclaiming his top form.

Since the T20 World Cup concluded, Yadav has managed just two half-centuries, amassing a modest 256 runs with an average of nearly 23. Even in the ongoing T20I series against England, Yadav's hard work has yet to yield results, with just 26 runs in the first three matches at a mere average of 8.66.

As the series stands delicately balanced at 2-1, Yadav's upcoming performances will be pivotal in determining the outcome of the remaining T20Is. While concerns about Yadav's form persist, ten Doeschate dismisses the idea that consistency is paramount in T20 cricket, a format demanding quick scoring. Ahead of the fourth T20I, he articulated confidence in Yadav's recent practice sessions and techniques, suggesting the batsman is nearing a breakthrough, supported by the head coach's faith in giving players ample opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)