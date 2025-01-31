Left Menu

Neymar's Emotional Return to Santos

Neymar, the Brazilian footballer, is set to make a comeback to his boyhood club Santos after leaving Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. The forward had joined Al-Hilal in 2023 but played only seven matches due to a severe knee injury. Neymar expressed his excitement on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:02 IST
Neymar

Neymar, the celebrated Brazilian forward, has announced his return to Santos, the club where he initially made a name for himself. This decision follows a brief stint at the Saudi Pro League's Al-Hilal, where he made just seven appearances due to a grave knee injury.

In 2023, Neymar joined Al-Hilal from Paris Saint-Germain, in a high-profile move reported to be worth 90 million euros. However, his time with the club was marred by injury struggles, leading to limited time on the pitch.

Taking to Instagram, Neymar expressed his affection for Santos, highlighting the club's unmatched ability to offer the support and love he believes is essential to face future challenges. He is gearing up for a fresh start and is enthusiastic about the journey ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

