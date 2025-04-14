Left Menu

Olympic Champion Valentin Bontus Faces Setback with Knee Injury

Formula Kite Olympic champion Valentin Bontus has suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee after a skiing accident. This is his second knee injury since 2020. The 24-year-old has already undergone surgery in Austria and remains optimistic during his recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:42 IST
Olympic kiteboarding champion Valentin Bontus faces a challenging recovery after tearing the cruciate ligament in his left knee during a skiing accident over the weekend. This marks the second time the 24-year-old Austrian has sustained such an injury on the same knee since 2020.

Following the accident, Bontus underwent surgery at the Hochrum Private Clinic, as reported by Austria's Der Standard. Despite this setback, Bontus, who was recently awarded Sportsman of the Year for 2024, remains positive and determined.

In a statement released by the sailing association, Bontus emphasized his belief that every event has a purpose, a sentiment he holds close as he focuses on his recovery. His injury comes after his recent success at the Paris Games, where kiteboarding made its Olympic debut.

