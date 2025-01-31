Left Menu

British Clubs Shine as Man Utd, Tottenham, and Rangers Advance in Europa

Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Rangers secured spots in the Europa League last-16 after the final round of group games. United achieved a 2-0 victory over Steaua Bucharest, Tottenham won 3-0 against Elfsborg, and Rangers' 2-1 win over Union Saint-Gilloise advanced them to eighth position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-01-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 06:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Lively performances by British clubs Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Rangers ensured their progression into the last-16 round of the Europa League. United's 2-0 victory against Steaua Bucharest was marked by second-half goals from Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo, enhancing their recent streak.

Tottenham Hotspur secured a 3-0 win over Sweden's Elfsborg with contributions from youth talents Dane Scarlett, Damola Ajayi, and Mikey Moore. Manager Ange Postecoglou emphasized the importance of their energetic portrayal during a crucial period, despite a defensive setback with Radu Dragusin's injury.

Rangers' 2-1 result over Union Saint-Gilloise, thanks to Nico Raskin and Vaclav Cerny, vaulted them to eighth place. Meanwhile, notable victories across teams like Roma and Porto spotlighted competitive stints as other clubs like Lazio and Fenerbahce navigated the tight competition landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

