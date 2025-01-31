Aces in the Air: Golf Legends Shine with Unforeseen Comebacks

In a stunning display of skill and fortune, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each delivered hole-in-ones on different courses, leaving spectators in awe.

Scottie Scheffler made a notable return to the greens after recovering from a bizarre injury incurred while cooking ravioli. He navigated Spyglass Hill almost flawlessly, ending the round at a commendable 67.

While Henley secured the lead with consecutive birdies, Jordan Spieth's game faltered after a promising start. With wind and rain on the horizon, players anticipate challenging conditions in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)