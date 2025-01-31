Aces in the Air: Golf Legends Shine with Unforeseen Comebacks
Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each wowed golf enthusiasts with remarkable hole-in-ones at different courses. Scottie Scheffler, despite a freak injury, returned to the field with impressive performance. Henley finished strong while Spieth couldn't maintain his early success. Changing weather might toughen upcoming matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pebblebeach | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:32 IST
In a stunning display of skill and fortune, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each delivered hole-in-ones on different courses, leaving spectators in awe.
Scottie Scheffler made a notable return to the greens after recovering from a bizarre injury incurred while cooking ravioli. He navigated Spyglass Hill almost flawlessly, ending the round at a commendable 67.
While Henley secured the lead with consecutive birdies, Jordan Spieth's game faltered after a promising start. With wind and rain on the horizon, players anticipate challenging conditions in the days ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement