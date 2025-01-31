Left Menu

Aces in the Air: Golf Legends Shine with Unforeseen Comebacks

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each wowed golf enthusiasts with remarkable hole-in-ones at different courses. Scottie Scheffler, despite a freak injury, returned to the field with impressive performance. Henley finished strong while Spieth couldn't maintain his early success. Changing weather might toughen upcoming matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pebblebeach | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:46 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:32 IST
Aces in the Air: Golf Legends Shine with Unforeseen Comebacks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a stunning display of skill and fortune, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry each delivered hole-in-ones on different courses, leaving spectators in awe.

Scottie Scheffler made a notable return to the greens after recovering from a bizarre injury incurred while cooking ravioli. He navigated Spyglass Hill almost flawlessly, ending the round at a commendable 67.

While Henley secured the lead with consecutive birdies, Jordan Spieth's game faltered after a promising start. With wind and rain on the horizon, players anticipate challenging conditions in the days ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025