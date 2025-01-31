Left Menu

Sasikumar Mukund's Redemption: India's Davis Cup Quest Against Togo

Sasikumar Mukund looks to make a winning return to the Davis Cup after overcoming suspension and injuries. India is poised as the favorite against Togo in the World Group I Play-off, with Mukund taking a lead role. He aims to win his first Davis Cup match for India.

Sasikumar Mukund
  • Country:
  • India

Sasikumar Mukund is set to make a comeback in the Davis Cup, hoping to overcome the challenges of past suspensions and injuries. India is the favorite in the World Group I Play-off against Togo, with Mukund at the forefront of their efforts.

This opportunity for Mukund comes as Sumit Nagal sits out, allowing Mukund to aim for his first Davis Cup victory and contribute to India's success. Despite Togo's recent track record in the tennis World Cup, their overall experience and ranking don't match that of India's players.

The matches unfold with Mukund facing Liova Ayite Ajavon and Ramkumar Ramanathan competing against Thomas Setodji. Meanwhile, rising stars like Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli are making their mark, pairing with N. Sriram Balaji in doubles. Skipper Rajpal stresses the team's merit-based selection, ensuring readiness for the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

