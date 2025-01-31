India Triumphs Over England in Thrilling U19 Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal
India secured a victory against England in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal. England posted a total of 113 with Davina Perrin scoring 45. India chased it down in 15 overs with G Kamalini scoring an unbeaten 56. Thriller match ended with India winning by 9 wickets.
In an exhilarating match at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian team emerged victorious against England in the semifinals. England, batting first, put up a total of 113 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.
Davina Perrin stood out for the English side, scoring a commendable 45 runs before falling to Aayushi. However, England's batting order crumbled under the pressure applied by India’s bowlers, with Parunika Sisodia and Vaishnavi Sharma taking three wickets each.
India’s response was equally strong, as G Kamalini led the chase with an unbeaten 56. Partnering with Trisha and Chalke, India crossed the finish line at 117 with nine wickets in hand, sealing the win convincingly in just 15 overs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Action-Packed Thursday: India's Sporting Extravaganza
IMEC Corridor: A New Economic Gateway from India to Europe
Inspeq AI Expands Into India: Transforming AI Infrastructure
US Lifts Sanctions on Key Indian Entities Amid Strategic Partnership Boost
ISRO's SpaDeX Mission: India's Historic Space Docking Success