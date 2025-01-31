Left Menu

India Triumphs Over England in Thrilling U19 Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal

India secured a victory against England in the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal. England posted a total of 113 with Davina Perrin scoring 45. India chased it down in 15 overs with G Kamalini scoring an unbeaten 56. Thriller match ended with India winning by 9 wickets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:07 IST
India Triumphs Over England in Thrilling U19 Women's T20 World Cup Semifinal
national cricket stadium Image Credit:

In an exhilarating match at the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, the Indian team emerged victorious against England in the semifinals. England, batting first, put up a total of 113 runs for the loss of eight wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Davina Perrin stood out for the English side, scoring a commendable 45 runs before falling to Aayushi. However, England's batting order crumbled under the pressure applied by India’s bowlers, with Parunika Sisodia and Vaishnavi Sharma taking three wickets each.

India’s response was equally strong, as G Kamalini led the chase with an unbeaten 56. Partnering with Trisha and Chalke, India crossed the finish line at 117 with nine wickets in hand, sealing the win convincingly in just 15 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025