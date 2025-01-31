Left Menu

Epic Showdown: Real Madrid vs Manchester City in Champions League Playoffs

Real Madrid and Manchester City face off in the Champions League knockout playoffs, with both teams having failed to automatically advance to the last 16. Teams finishing 9th-24th enter a two-legged playoff. The draw also includes an all-French tie and matchups for notable European clubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:15 IST
Epic Showdown: Real Madrid vs Manchester City in Champions League Playoffs
Representative Image Image Credit:

In a thrilling turn of events, defending champions Real Madrid will clash with 2023 winners Manchester City in an electrifying Champions League knockout playoff. The draw was revealed on Friday in Nyon, highlighting intense matchups as both teams aim to secure a spot in the last 16 after finishing 11th and 22nd, respectively, in the league-phase format.

In this new format, teams ranked from ninth to 24th will engage in two-legged playoffs to achieve qualification for the next phase. Notably, teams from the same nation can also compete against each other, setting the stage for a fiery all-French tie between Paris St Germain and Brest.

Meanwhile, Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan escape each other, drawing Dutch adversaries PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord. The playoffs feature compelling ties with Club Brugge facing Atalanta, Celtic against Bayern Munich, and AS Monaco battling Benfica. The fixtures are slated for February, with the draws intensifying the road to UEFA glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025