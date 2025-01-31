Epic Showdown: Real Madrid vs Manchester City in Champions League Playoffs

In a thrilling turn of events, defending champions Real Madrid will clash with 2023 winners Manchester City in an electrifying Champions League knockout playoff. The draw was revealed on Friday in Nyon, highlighting intense matchups as both teams aim to secure a spot in the last 16 after finishing 11th and 22nd, respectively, in the league-phase format.

In this new format, teams ranked from ninth to 24th will engage in two-legged playoffs to achieve qualification for the next phase. Notably, teams from the same nation can also compete against each other, setting the stage for a fiery all-French tie between Paris St Germain and Brest.

Meanwhile, Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan escape each other, drawing Dutch adversaries PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord. The playoffs feature compelling ties with Club Brugge facing Atalanta, Celtic against Bayern Munich, and AS Monaco battling Benfica. The fixtures are slated for February, with the draws intensifying the road to UEFA glory.

