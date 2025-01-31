Left Menu

Mumbai and J&K Dominate Ranji Trophy Day with Stellar Performances

In the Ranji Trophy matches, Mumbai built a substantial 585-run lead over Meghalaya, aiming for quarterfinal qualification. Key performances include tons from Akash Anand and Shams Mulani. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir took a 205-run lead against Baroda. Other matches saw Maharashtra and Odisha gaining marginal edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:43 IST
Mumbai charged towards the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals with a commanding 585-run first-innings lead over Meghalaya on Friday, fueled by standout centuries from Akash Anand and Shams Mulani. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell short of a century, but contributions from Siddhesh Lad and Shardul Thakur bolstered their formidable 671 for seven declared.

Meghalaya struggled at 27/2 at stumps, trailing by 558 runs. Meanwhile, in Vadodara, Jammu and Kashmir tightened their grip over Baroda, dominating with a 205-run lead, helped by Shubham Khajuria's all-round prowess.

Elsewhere, Maharashtra and Odisha secured slim advantages in their respective matches against Tripura and Services, setting the stage for intriguing follow-up days in the Ranji Trophy fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

