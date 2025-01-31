Railway Cricketer Shines as Kohli's Wicket Secures Moment of Fame
Railway cricketer Himanshu Sangwan garnered national attention by dismissing cricket icon Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy match. The wicket marked a defining moment in Sangwan's career, offering him a taste of fame. His passion and celebration reflected the impact of this crucial dismissal in his career.
Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket by claiming the prestigious wicket of Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi. This achievement, hailed as the 'most important wicket of his life' by Sangwan, has thrust the 29-year-old cricketer into the national spotlight.
Having previously played U-19 cricket for Delhi, Sangwan's trajectory took him to the Railways team, where his efforts on the field have paid off. In a strategic play, Sangwan sent Kohli's off-stump cartwheeling, riveting the attention of both stadium spectators and social media alike. The moment was a culmination of meticulous bowling tactics that focused on exploiting Kohli's vulnerability outside the off-stump line.
As a Northern Railways ticket collector, Sangwan now hopes this 'Kohli' moment will prove life-altering for his sporting career. Meanwhile, fellow players like Sumit Mathur relish the rare experience of sharing the field with Kohli, as the cricketing legend returns to domestic red-ball cricket after more than a decade.
