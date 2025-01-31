Left Menu

Railway Cricketer Shines as Kohli's Wicket Secures Moment of Fame

Railway cricketer Himanshu Sangwan garnered national attention by dismissing cricket icon Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy match. The wicket marked a defining moment in Sangwan's career, offering him a taste of fame. His passion and celebration reflected the impact of this crucial dismissal in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:14 IST
Railway Cricketer Shines as Kohli's Wicket Secures Moment of Fame
  • Country:
  • India

Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan has etched his name in the annals of Indian cricket by claiming the prestigious wicket of Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy clash against Delhi. This achievement, hailed as the 'most important wicket of his life' by Sangwan, has thrust the 29-year-old cricketer into the national spotlight.

Having previously played U-19 cricket for Delhi, Sangwan's trajectory took him to the Railways team, where his efforts on the field have paid off. In a strategic play, Sangwan sent Kohli's off-stump cartwheeling, riveting the attention of both stadium spectators and social media alike. The moment was a culmination of meticulous bowling tactics that focused on exploiting Kohli's vulnerability outside the off-stump line.

As a Northern Railways ticket collector, Sangwan now hopes this 'Kohli' moment will prove life-altering for his sporting career. Meanwhile, fellow players like Sumit Mathur relish the rare experience of sharing the field with Kohli, as the cricketing legend returns to domestic red-ball cricket after more than a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025