Railways Bowler's Dream: Virat Kohli's Wicket Falls

Himanshu Sangwan celebrated a career milestone by dismissing cricket legend Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, sending fans into a frenzy. The young pacer described the moment as a 'dream come true,' highlighting the impact of seasoned players on domestic cricket.

31-01-2025
Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a thrilling Ranji Trophy match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan achieved a career-defining moment by dismissing cricket icon Virat Kohli. Kohli's wicket, claimed for just six runs, was a significant achievement for Sangwan, who expressed immense joy and said it was a 'dream come true'.

The match attracted a massive crowd eager to witness Kohli's performance for Delhi, marking his first domestic appearance since 2012. However, fans were left stunned as Sangwan's skillful delivery sent Kohli's off-stump flying, cutting short his much-anticipated innings.

Sangwan, in an interview with ANI, emphasized the importance of senior players like Kohli competing in domestic tournaments, stating it offers invaluable learning experiences for younger cricketers. The return of Indian cricket stars has notably amplified the excitement and vigor within the domestic cricket scene.

