Ajith's Golden Hat-trick: The Rise of a Weightlifting Star

N Ajith of Tamil Nadu authored a golden chapter in National Games history by securing his third consecutive gold medal in the men's 73kg category on Friday.

Ajith, who has previously triumphed in Gujarat and Goa, added Uttarakhand to his victory list. His ascent is a story of perseverance, tenacity, and overcoming hardships. Coming from a small village in Sathuvachari, Vellore District, Tamil Nadu, Ajith's journey was anything but easy.

Ajith faced financial difficulties growing up, with his father working as a fruit seller in Bangalore. His aspirations in weightlifting seemed distant until his uncle Baskaran, a Railways weightlifter, encouraged him to pursue his passion back home. Joining the Sports Authority of India Centre, he flourished, bagging gold at the 38th National Games after an impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)