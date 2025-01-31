Left Menu

Ajith's Golden Hat-trick: The Rise of a Weightlifting Star

Tamil Nadu's N Ajith clinched his third consecutive gold medal in weightlifting at the National Games in Uttarakhand. Ajith's inspiring journey from a small village in Tamil Nadu to the national champion is marked by perseverance and dedication. He overcame financial struggles with the support of his uncle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:43 IST
Ajith's Golden Hat-trick: The Rise of a Weightlifting Star
Ajith

N Ajith of Tamil Nadu authored a golden chapter in National Games history by securing his third consecutive gold medal in the men's 73kg category on Friday.

Ajith, who has previously triumphed in Gujarat and Goa, added Uttarakhand to his victory list. His ascent is a story of perseverance, tenacity, and overcoming hardships. Coming from a small village in Sathuvachari, Vellore District, Tamil Nadu, Ajith's journey was anything but easy.

Ajith faced financial difficulties growing up, with his father working as a fruit seller in Bangalore. His aspirations in weightlifting seemed distant until his uncle Baskaran, a Railways weightlifter, encouraged him to pursue his passion back home. Joining the Sports Authority of India Centre, he flourished, bagging gold at the 38th National Games after an impressive performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025