Canada Super60 League: North America's Cricket Revolution

Cricket Canada is set to launch the Canada Super60 League, supported by Yuvraj Singh, in July. The league, featuring both men's and women's competitions, will elevate cricket in Canada and North America. It includes a mix of local and international players, promoting diversity and talent development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:50 IST
Canada Super60 League: North America's Cricket Revolution
Cricket Canada is gearing up for the debut of the Canada Super60 League this July, receiving star-studded support from India's World Cup icon, Yuvraj Singh. This eagerly awaited league, organized in partnership with Star 333 Sports Inc., aims to significantly boost cricket's popularity across Canada and North America.

Marking its uniqueness, the Canada Super60 League debuts as North America's first league to host both men's and women's competitions right from the start. The competition involves eight teams composed of local talent, international cricket stars, and players from associate nations, aiming to promote and develop emerging cricketing countries.

Scheduled to premiere in Toronto, with ambitions to expand to other cricket aficionado cities in Canada, the league promises fans thrilling world-class matches featuring prominent global cricket personalities.

