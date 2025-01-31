Left Menu

Irfan Pathan Stirs Debate with Cryptic Tweet After Kohli's Short Innings

Irfan Pathan posted a thought-provoking message after Virat Kohli's brief 15-ball innings in the Ranji Trophy. Kohli's dismissal saddened fans, as Delhi gained a strong position with a 133-run partnership by Ayush Badoni and Sumit Mathur. Pathan emphasizes the challenges of modern cricket demands.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has sparked a conversation in the cricket community with a cryptic social media post following Virat Kohli's brief outing in Delhi's Ranji Trophy match against Railways. Kohli, a local favorite, was dismissed after facing just 15 balls, much to the chagrin of fans who had gathered in large numbers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, hoping to witness Kohli's prowess at the crease.

Kohli had begun to find his rhythm, executing a textbook straight drive for a boundary, igniting the crowd's enthusiasm. However, his promising innings was cut short by Himanshu Sangwan's perfect inswinger that dismantled Kohli's stumps, leaving him with a score of just six. Pathan, reflecting on this, posted on social media, highlighting the busy schedule today's cricketers face and the need to continuously manage form and fitness over an entire year.

In the wake of Kohli's exit, there was a palpable sense of disappointment, with many fans leaving the stadium. Meanwhile, Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni took charge, delivering a crucial innings and forming a significant 133-run partnership with Sumit Mathur. Badoni narrowly missed his century, being dismissed at 99, while Mathur remained at the crease with an unbeaten 78, guiding Delhi to a strong position at 334/7, securing a 93-run lead as the day closed.

