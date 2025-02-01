Left Menu

Jhon Duran's Lucrative Move to Al-Nassr

Colombian forward Jhon Duran has transferred from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for a reported 64 million pounds. The 21-year-old impressed with 12 goals in 29 games, including a Champions League winner against Bayern Munich. Duran joins Cristiano Ronaldo and will don the No. 9 jersey.

Jhon Duran's Lucrative Move to Al-Nassr
Colombian forward Jhon Duran has made a major move to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, transferring from Aston Villa for a substantial fee of 64 million pounds.

The 21-year-old Duran made a lasting impression with his performance this season, scoring 12 goals, including a decisive winner against Bayern Munich in the Champions League. This move marks a significant profit for Aston Villa, who purchased Duran from the Chicago Fire for 18 million pounds earlier in 2023.

At Al-Nassr, Duran will join football star Cristiano Ronaldo, wearing the No. 9 jersey. Aston Villa extended their best wishes to Duran in his new professional venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

