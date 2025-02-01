Left Menu

Scottie Scheffler's Incredible Par Save Amidst Beach Adventure at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scottie Scheffler navigated a challenging round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, turning an improbable situation into a par save. After a wayward tee shot at the par-5 18th, he located his ball on the beach, skilfully maneuvered it back to the fairway, and settled for a par.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pebblebeach | Updated: 01-02-2025 09:14 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 09:14 IST
Scottie Scheffler

Along the windswept beaches of Pebble Beach, Scottie Scheffler managed an unlikely par save during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Facing plunging temperatures and high winds, Scheffler found his tee shot at the 18th hole resting perilously on the rocks lining the Pacific Ocean.

Venturing down to the sandy terrain, Scheffler maneuvered around rocks and debris to retrieve his ball. Demonstrating skill and composure, he launched it back to the fairway and made his way to the green, leading to a successful two-putt. His perseverance prevented what could have been a costly penalty.

Reflecting on his performance, Scheffler admitted to the mixture of luck and skill involved in salvaging a respectable 2-under 70. This feat was accomplished just two months after hand surgery, as he re-acclimated to competitive golf.

