A Lim Kim Maintains Lead with Strong Performance at Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament

In a gripping second round at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, A Lim Kim held her lead with skillful play, leaving top competitor Nelly Korda trailing. Kim's performance included six birdies, securing a three-shot lead, while Nelly Korda played impressively to maintain her position.

Updated: 01-02-2025 09:17 IST
  • United States

A Lim Kim showcased her golfing prowess during the second round of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, maintaining a significant lead over her closest competitors, including world-number-one Nelly Korda. Kim, who scored a 69 at Lake Nona, remains the player to beat with a two-day total of 10-under 134.

Despite playing an up-and-down round, managing six birdies and three bogeys, Kim holds a three-shot cushion ahead of Linn Grant and remains four shots clear of Korda, who showed strong recovery with her impressive six-under finish after an even start.

Adding to the tournament's lively atmosphere, Korda humorously recounted an incident involving a marriage proposal from a fan, deftly handled by former MLB pitcher Derek Lowe. Notably, Lydia Ko, last year's champion, improved her standings by returning to her trusted putter, shooting a 67 to place six shots behind.



