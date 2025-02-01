Controversial Concussion Substitute Decision Sparks England's Ire in India's T20I Win

India's choice to replace Shivam Dube with Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute during the fourth T20I against England has sparked controversy. The move, approved by the match referee, faced opposition from England captain Jos Buttler, who questioned the similarity between the two players in terms of playing roles.

Despite Dube's significant contribution of a half-century, India's call for a substitute was prompted by a mild headache he experienced after being struck on the head. The situation required Harshit Rana to quickly transition from dinner to the field, where he delivered a notable performance, taking three wickets in the match.

The substitution became a talking point, with England doubting its fairness. Nonetheless, Rana's impact on the game was undeniable as he took key wickets, aiding India in securing a 15-run victory that handed them an unassailable 3-1 series lead. Despite England's grievances, the match referee's decision remained final.

(With inputs from agencies.)