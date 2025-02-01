Unexpected Tennis Twists: Bublik's Ball Boy Encounter

In a memorable twist during the Open Occitanie quarter-final match, Alexander Bublik delighted tennis fans with his unconventional style, even inviting a ball boy to serve against his opponent, Aleksandar Kovacevic. This light-hearted moment saw the crowd applaud as Bublik continued to entertain with his unique gameplay.

Bublik, known for his repertoire of trick shots, maintained his showman's charm with a series of underarm serves, creating a spectacle even as he trailed on the scoreboard. Kovacevic, although caught off-guard by Bublik's antics, managed to stay focused, securing a victory with a 6-4 6-2 win on Friday.

Kovacevic, discussing the match in his on-court interview, acknowledged the challenge of facing a player like Bublik, whose playful approach can be both amusing and distracting. As fans enjoyed the show, Kovacevic projected his focus towards his upcoming semi-final clash against Russian top seed Andrey Rublev.

