Security Snafu as Fans Storm Pitch for Kohli Moment
A significant security breach at Feroz Shah Kotla ground occurred when three fans stormed the field aiming to meet Virat Kohli during a Ranji Trophy match. Kohli's return after 13 years to the domestic circuit drew massive crowds, turning a usually quiet game into a high-profile event.
A major security lapse unfolded at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground as three over-enthusiastic fans rushed onto the field hoping to meet cricket icon Virat Kohli during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Railways.
Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years has shifted national attention towards the often-overlooked first-class matches, drawing fans from across the country.
Despite a heavy security presence, the fans managed to bypass over 20 guards, highlighting potential gaps in security measures at high-profile games, prompting immediate action from the authorities.
