Left Menu

Dominant Mukund Shines in Davis Cup Return

Sasikumar Mukund marked his return to Davis Cup action with a commanding straight-sets victory over Liova Ayite Ajavon, propelling India to a 1-0 lead in the World Group I play-off against Togo. Mukund easily dispatched his opponent, winning 6-2, 6-1 in just 75 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:08 IST
Dominant Mukund Shines in Davis Cup Return
Sasikumar Mukund
  • Country:
  • India

Sasikumar Mukund made a triumphant return to Davis Cup with a decisive straight-sets victory over Liova Ayite Ajavon, pushing India ahead in the World Group I play-off against Togo.

In a match that unfolded according to predictions, Ajavon, ranked below the top-1000, struggled to challenge the more seasoned Indian player on his home turf.

Mukund, capitalizing on his powerful returns and net play, swept to a 6-2, 6-1 win in just 75 minutes, setting a competitive tone for the Indian team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025