Dominant Mukund Shines in Davis Cup Return

Sasikumar Mukund made a triumphant return to Davis Cup with a decisive straight-sets victory over Liova Ayite Ajavon, pushing India ahead in the World Group I play-off against Togo.

In a match that unfolded according to predictions, Ajavon, ranked below the top-1000, struggled to challenge the more seasoned Indian player on his home turf.

Mukund, capitalizing on his powerful returns and net play, swept to a 6-2, 6-1 win in just 75 minutes, setting a competitive tone for the Indian team.

