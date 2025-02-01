Dominant Mukund Shines in Davis Cup Return
Sasikumar Mukund marked his return to Davis Cup action with a commanding straight-sets victory over Liova Ayite Ajavon, propelling India to a 1-0 lead in the World Group I play-off against Togo. Mukund easily dispatched his opponent, winning 6-2, 6-1 in just 75 minutes.
- India
Sasikumar Mukund made a triumphant return to Davis Cup with a decisive straight-sets victory over Liova Ayite Ajavon, pushing India ahead in the World Group I play-off against Togo.
In a match that unfolded according to predictions, Ajavon, ranked below the top-1000, struggled to challenge the more seasoned Indian player on his home turf.
Mukund, capitalizing on his powerful returns and net play, swept to a 6-2, 6-1 win in just 75 minutes, setting a competitive tone for the Indian team.
