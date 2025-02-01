Punjab Shooters Secure Gold at National Games

The Punjab shooting duo of Arjun Babuta and Ojasvi Thakur displayed remarkable precision to capture the 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal at the 38th National Games. The event, held on Saturday, highlighted the duo's superior skill and composure.

In a fierce showdown, Arjun and Ojasvi emerged victorious against Maharashtra's Arya Borse and Rudrankksh Patil with a narrow score of 16-12. The decisive final shot scored 21.4, edging out Maharashtra's 21.0. Meanwhile, West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw and Ismita Bhowal claimed bronze after defeating Gujarat 17-11.

Ojasvi, aged 16, expressed joy at the win, describing it as a true team effort, while Babuta emphasized individual focus. The qualification round saw Punjab leading with a score of 631.7, showcasing the state's dominance in shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)