Left Menu

Punjab Shooters Secure Gold at National Games

Punjab's Arjun Babuta and Ojasvi Thakur clinched the 10m air rifle mixed team gold at the 38th National Games. They outperformed Maharashtra's team, winning with a final shot score of 21.4. West Bengal took bronze, defeating Gujarat. Young talent showcased across events, with notable performances setting high competition standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:39 IST
Punjab Shooters Secure Gold at National Games
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab shooting duo of Arjun Babuta and Ojasvi Thakur displayed remarkable precision to capture the 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal at the 38th National Games. The event, held on Saturday, highlighted the duo's superior skill and composure.

In a fierce showdown, Arjun and Ojasvi emerged victorious against Maharashtra's Arya Borse and Rudrankksh Patil with a narrow score of 16-12. The decisive final shot scored 21.4, edging out Maharashtra's 21.0. Meanwhile, West Bengal's Abhinav Shaw and Ismita Bhowal claimed bronze after defeating Gujarat 17-11.

Ojasvi, aged 16, expressed joy at the win, describing it as a true team effort, while Babuta emphasized individual focus. The qualification round saw Punjab leading with a score of 631.7, showcasing the state's dominance in shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025