Dramatic Comebacks Define Davis Cup Qualifiers

In a thrilling Davis Cup qualifier, Japan overcame a 2-1 deficit to defeat Britain 3-2, thanks in part to outstanding performances by Yoshihito Nishioka and Kei Nishikori. Nishioka leveled the score before Nishikori, a former world number four, sealed the win with a straight-set victory over Billy Harris.

Nishikori's win marked his 300th career hardcourt victory and Japan's first-ever win against Britain in the Davis Cup. "I had a bad day yesterday but stayed calm and aggressive today," Nishikori reflected.

On the other side of the globe, the United States cruised to a 4-0 win over Taiwan. Olympic silver medallists Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram clinched the doubles match, and Mackenzie McDonald's subsequent victory capped the flawless American performance. Both Japan and the U.S. now advance to September's second round.

(With inputs from agencies.)