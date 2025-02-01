Left Menu

Legends Clash in Epic Cricket Showdown at Legend 90 League

The Legend 90 League kicks off with icons like Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan leading their teams in Raipur. The tournament promises fierce competition among celebrated names, including Harbhajan Singh and Martin Guptill, across double-header matches, culminating in a grand finale on February 18, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:34 IST
Cricket stars taking part in the upcoming Legend 90 League. (Picture: Legend 90 League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Legend 90 League is set to launch with a thrilling opener featuring former Indian cricket stars Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. The two will lead their respective teams, Chhattisgarh Warriors and Delhi Royals, in Raipur for a 7:00 PM IST match on February 6, in what promises to be a captivating duel.

The tournament's second day will feature Rajasthan Kings battling Dubai Giants, followed by Gujarat Samp Army clashing with Big Boys. The weekend promises intense competition as teams like Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings vie for dominance, with Haryana Gladiators slated to challenge Dubai Giants on February 11, under the leadership of Harbhajan Singh.

League Director Shivain Sharma expressed excitement about the return of iconic players such as Harbhajan Singh, Raina, and Dhawan, emphasizing the blend of nostalgia and new experiences for cricket fans. With double-header matches enhancing the excitement, the event builds towards a climactic qualifier on February 17, concluding with a grand finale the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

