Legends Clash in Epic Cricket Showdown at Legend 90 League

The highly anticipated Legend 90 League is set to launch with a thrilling opener featuring former Indian cricket stars Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan. The two will lead their respective teams, Chhattisgarh Warriors and Delhi Royals, in Raipur for a 7:00 PM IST match on February 6, in what promises to be a captivating duel.

The tournament's second day will feature Rajasthan Kings battling Dubai Giants, followed by Gujarat Samp Army clashing with Big Boys. The weekend promises intense competition as teams like Delhi Royals and Rajasthan Kings vie for dominance, with Haryana Gladiators slated to challenge Dubai Giants on February 11, under the leadership of Harbhajan Singh.

League Director Shivain Sharma expressed excitement about the return of iconic players such as Harbhajan Singh, Raina, and Dhawan, emphasizing the blend of nostalgia and new experiences for cricket fans. With double-header matches enhancing the excitement, the event builds towards a climactic qualifier on February 17, concluding with a grand finale the next day.

(With inputs from agencies.)