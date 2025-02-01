Left Menu

Key Roles for Kohli and Sharma in Upcoming Champions Trophy: Gambhir

India head coach Gautam Gambhir emphasized the significant roles Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will play in the Champions Trophy. Despite recent modest performances, Gambhir praised their value and hunger to succeed. He also highlighted the importance of approaching every match as critical and lauded Suryakumar Yadav's leadership in the T20I squad.

India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has underscored the critical roles that cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are expected to play in the forthcoming Champions Trophy. Speaking at the BCCI annual awards, Gambhir emphasized the immense value both star players bring to Indian cricket.

Despite recent dips in performance, Gambhir commended Kohli and Sharma for their relentless passion and commitment to the nation's sport. He stressed the unique challenges of the Champions Trophy, where each game is vital due to the limited number of matches compared to the World Cup.

Moreover, Gambhir brushed off the hype surrounding the India vs. Pakistan match, urging focus on the ultimate objective of winning the entire tournament. He also praised captain Suryakumar Yadav for revitalizing India's T20I team post the departures of Kohli and Sharma, citing a foundation of selflessness and fearlessness.

