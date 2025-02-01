Ponting and Shastri Predict India-Australia Face-Off in ICC Champions Trophy Final
Ricky Ponting and Ravi Shastri anticipate India and Australia clashing in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 final in Pakistan. Ponting also foresaw England and South Africa as semifinalists, while highlighting Pakistan's emerging threat. The tournament kicks off on February 19, 2025, in Karachi.
Legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting has forecast a thrilling finale between India and Australia in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, slated to begin in Pakistan on February 19. Speaking on The ICC Review, Ponting, a former Australian captain, confidently picked England and South Africa as the other semi-finalists in the competition.
Joining Ponting in voicing similar expectations, former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed admiration for the two cricketing powerhouses, citing their rich reservoir of skilled athletes and commendable track record in major ICC events, including their dual victories in past editions of the tournament.
However, Ponting cautioned against underestimating host nation Pakistan, emphasizing their impressive recent form in one-day internationals. The tournament kicks off with Pakistan taking on New Zealand in Karachi, with Pakistan aiming to defend their title bolstered by recent triumphs over India and home wins in prior ICC competitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
