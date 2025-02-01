Left Menu

Punjabi Triumph: Punjab FC's Dramatic Victory Over Bengaluru FC

Punjab FC ended their seven-game winless streak by defeating Bengaluru FC 3-2 in a gripping Indian Super League match. A thrilling comeback in the second half saw Punjab FC scoring three goals, including a last-minute winner, stunning Bengaluru and securing their victory.

Punjabi Triumph: Punjab FC's Dramatic Victory Over Bengaluru FC
Punjab FC ended a winless run with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday. The team's comeback was marked by remarkable second-half performance, which turned the tables on their opponents.

Bengaluru initially took the lead when Edgar Mendez capitalized on a chaotic scramble inside Punjab's defense four minutes into the second half. However, Punjab responded quickly, equalizing through Asmir Suljic's spot-kick after Petros Giakoumakis earned the penalty.

The home team sealed their victory deep into added time with Majcen's decisive goal, converting Sudheesh's through ball into the match-winner, wrapping up a memorable contest and snapping their previous winless streak.

