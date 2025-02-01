Left Menu

Queen Tahj Brings New Orleans Culture to the Super Bowl Stage

U.S. artist Tahj "Queen Tahj" Williams is set to showcase Black New Orleans culture on the grand Super Bowl stage, with unique art inspired by Black Masking traditions. Meanwhile, various sports updates include NFL coaching interviews, NHL trade news, tennis highlights, and NBA injury reports.

Updated: 01-02-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:27 IST
Queen Tahj Brings New Orleans Culture to the Super Bowl Stage

Art takes center stage at the upcoming Super Bowl as U.S. artist Tahj "Queen Tahj" Williams prepares to illuminate the event with culture-rich artwork. Her creations pay tribute to the Black Masking tradition, a cultural expression born from disenfranchised Black Americans in New Orleans who were historically excluded from mainstream Mardi Gras celebrations.

In other NFL updates, 29-year-old Grant Udinski, currently an assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings, is actively pursuing opportunities as an offensive coordinator. Udinski has already been interviewed by both the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans, among several others, highlighting an intense coaching cycle.

The NHL scene witnessed significant moves with the Vancouver Canucks trading for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor. Additionally, injury reports and strategies dominate headlines as various teams navigate the competitive landscape leading up to trade deadlines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

