Breaking Barriers: Hina Munawar Joins Pakistan Men's Cricket Team as First Female Manager

In an unprecedented move, Hina Munawar, a police officer known for her robust background in security and operations, has been appointed as the first female team manager for the Pakistan men's cricket squad ahead of the Champions Trophy.

She has been charged with the responsibility of Operations Manager for both the Tri-Nation series and the much-anticipated Champions Trophy starting February 19 in Karachi. With a wealth of experience in high-risk areas such as Swat, Munawar's transition into sports management is generating significant interest.

A seasoned officer who successfully passed the Civil Superior Services exam, Munawar has transitioned through various law enforcement roles, bringing her strategic oversight skills to the cricket team. Her historic position with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate fresh talent and perspectives in a male-dominated sphere.

