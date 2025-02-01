Left Menu

Golden Triumphs: Dhinidhi Desinghu Shines at National Games

14-year-old swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu claimed her fifth gold at the National Games in Karnataka, continuing her winning streak. The formidable Services rose to the top of the medal tally. Exceptional performances were seen in multiple sports, with states like Punjab and Maharashtra showcasing impressive skills across disciplines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:54 IST
Dhinidhi Desinghu

Dhinidhi Desinghu, a 14-year-old swimming sensation from Karnataka, showcased her dominance at the National Games, clinching her fifth gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. Her outstanding performance contributed to Karnataka's stronghold in swimming events, with three top podium finishes.

The events also marked a significant rise for the Services team, who moved to the top of the medal tally by earning a staggering 14 gold medals among their 26 total. This leap came after an impressive haul of eight medals, including five golds.

In other notable sports, Punjab's Arjun Babuta and Ojasvi Thakur claimed gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, while Maharashtra dominated the kho kho championships. Weightlifting added to the competitive spirit, with multiple states vying for top honors.

