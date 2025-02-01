Golden Triumphs: Dhinidhi Desinghu Shines at National Games

Dhinidhi Desinghu, a 14-year-old swimming sensation from Karnataka, showcased her dominance at the National Games, clinching her fifth gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay. Her outstanding performance contributed to Karnataka's stronghold in swimming events, with three top podium finishes.

The events also marked a significant rise for the Services team, who moved to the top of the medal tally by earning a staggering 14 gold medals among their 26 total. This leap came after an impressive haul of eight medals, including five golds.

In other notable sports, Punjab's Arjun Babuta and Ojasvi Thakur claimed gold in the 10m air rifle mixed team event, while Maharashtra dominated the kho kho championships. Weightlifting added to the competitive spirit, with multiple states vying for top honors.

(With inputs from agencies.)