Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Demolishes Mohammedan SC with Impressive 4-0 Win

Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a dominant 4-0 victory over Mohammedan SC in an ISL match, with Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh each scoring twice. The win extends Mohun Bagan's lead to 10 points at the top of the table and marks goalkeeper Vishal Kaith's 50th ISL clean sheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:55 IST
Mohun Bagan Demolishes Mohammedan SC with Impressive 4-0 Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered a commanding performance against local rivals Mohammedan SC, securing a 4-0 victory in Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash. Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh starred with two goals apiece, helping the Mariners extend their lead atop the points table to 10 points.

The match began with Mohun Bagan displaying aggressive tactics from the outset, overwhelming Mohammedan's defense. Subhasish Bose opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a well-placed finish, followed by Manvir Singh doubling the lead in the 20th minute with a precise header.

Mohammedan's defensive struggles continued as the Mariners added two more goals, including Subhasish's second. Despite efforts from Carlos Franca and others, Mohammedan failed to breach the Bagan defense, and Vishal Kaith celebrated a milestone by achieving his 50th ISL clean sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025