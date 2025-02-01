Mohun Bagan Demolishes Mohammedan SC with Impressive 4-0 Win

Mohun Bagan Super Giant delivered a commanding performance against local rivals Mohammedan SC, securing a 4-0 victory in Saturday's Indian Super League (ISL) clash. Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh starred with two goals apiece, helping the Mariners extend their lead atop the points table to 10 points.

The match began with Mohun Bagan displaying aggressive tactics from the outset, overwhelming Mohammedan's defense. Subhasish Bose opened the scoring in the 12th minute with a well-placed finish, followed by Manvir Singh doubling the lead in the 20th minute with a precise header.

Mohammedan's defensive struggles continued as the Mariners added two more goals, including Subhasish's second. Despite efforts from Carlos Franca and others, Mohammedan failed to breach the Bagan defense, and Vishal Kaith celebrated a milestone by achieving his 50th ISL clean sheet.

(With inputs from agencies.)