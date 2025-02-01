Left Menu

Bengaluru Prodigy Abhay Mohan Shines in National Racing Championships

Sixteen-year-old Abhay Mohan triumphs in the 2024 MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championships after dominating the 1600cc category with ten wins. His remarkable debut season in single-seater racing culminates in a proudly received championship trophy at Chennai's awards ceremony, igniting ambitions for a promising future in 2025.

Abhay Mohan with his 1600cc National trophy (Image: FMSCI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's rising star, Abhay Mohan, has left an indelible mark in the world of motorsport by clinching one of the nation's top single-seater titles. Competing in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championships, the 16-year-old secured a commanding championship win in Chennai.

Mohan's ascension in motorsport has been nothing short of meteoric. As the 2022 Junior National Karting Champion, he blistered through the 1600cc National Championship, achieving a near-perfect record of ten victories from 12 races. His prowess in speed and strategy allowed him to dominate comfortably throughout the season.

Upon receiving his first National Championship trophy, a jubilant Mohan expressed gratitude to his supporters. He reflected on the significance of his breakthrough into single-seater Formula cars and eagerly anticipates further challenges in 2025, promising to maintain relentless dedication in his pursuit of success. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

