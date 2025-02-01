Bengaluru Prodigy Abhay Mohan Shines in National Racing Championships

Bengaluru's rising star, Abhay Mohan, has left an indelible mark in the world of motorsport by clinching one of the nation's top single-seater titles. Competing in the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championships, the 16-year-old secured a commanding championship win in Chennai.

Mohan's ascension in motorsport has been nothing short of meteoric. As the 2022 Junior National Karting Champion, he blistered through the 1600cc National Championship, achieving a near-perfect record of ten victories from 12 races. His prowess in speed and strategy allowed him to dominate comfortably throughout the season.

Upon receiving his first National Championship trophy, a jubilant Mohan expressed gratitude to his supporters. He reflected on the significance of his breakthrough into single-seater Formula cars and eagerly anticipates further challenges in 2025, promising to maintain relentless dedication in his pursuit of success. (ANI)

