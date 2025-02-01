JSW Soorma Triumphs to Clinch Bronze in Spirited Hockey India League Clash

In a thrilling match of the Hockey India League 2024-25, JSW Soorma Hockey Club clinched the Bronze medal with a narrow 3-2 victory over the Tamil Nadu Dragons at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. Points from players Gurjant Singh, Harjeet Singh, and Prabhjot Singh fortified Soorma's scoreline.

The opening quarter saw both teams exercising caution, focusing on possession and rapid ball movement. Despite an early opportunity, the Dragons couldn't capitalize. By the 12th minute, Gurjant Singh opened the score for Soorma, setting the stage for an intense battle as the Dragons equalized shortly after through Blake Govers.

As the match progressed, Soorma maintained their aggressive tempo, successfully regaining the lead in the second quarter. Harjeet Singh's fine finish kept them ahead. Despite relentless efforts from both sides, only Soorma could add to their tally, securing the win even as Jip Janssen pulled one back for the Dragons in the final moments.

(With inputs from agencies.)