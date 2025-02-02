Davis Cup Drama: Major Wins and Heart-Stopping Comebacks

In high-stakes action over the weekend, perennial tennis powerhouses Australia and the United States breezed through the first qualifying round of the Davis Cup, solidifying their reputations with commanding victories.

However, the spotlight was also on dramatic comebacks as Japan and Denmark overturned deficits to knock out Britain and Serbia respectively. Japan's Kei Nishikori delivered a standout performance, marking his 300th hardcourt win as the team clinched their first-ever Davis Cup victory over Britain. Meanwhile, Denmark rallied from a two-match deficit, with Holger Rune leading the charge.

Elsewhere, Spain and France established significant leads in their ties, inching closer to the next stage alongside nations like Austria and Germany. With 26 teams vying for a spot in September's qualifiers, the stage is set for an exciting tennis showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)