Left Menu

India's U-19 T20 Triumph: A Second Success

India's U-19 team clinches victory against South Africa at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, successfully defending their title. A standout performance by bowlers, including Gongadi Trisha and Vaishnavi Sharma, limited South Africa to just 82 runs. Previous champions in 2023, India continues to dominate in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:03 IST
India's U-19 T20 Triumph: A Second Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's Under-19 women's team capped a phenomenal display to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa by chasing a modest target of 83 runs on Sunday.

The bowlers set the tone with Gongadi Trisha (3/15) spearheading a disciplined attack, as South Africa faltered under pressure, amassing only 82 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

A commendable effort by Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9), and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) contributed to a batting collapse. India, champions in the event's debut edition, once again assert their supremacy in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025