India's U-19 T20 Triumph: A Second Success
India's U-19 team clinches victory against South Africa at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, successfully defending their title. A standout performance by bowlers, including Gongadi Trisha and Vaishnavi Sharma, limited South Africa to just 82 runs. Previous champions in 2023, India continues to dominate in the tournament.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:03 IST
India's Under-19 women's team capped a phenomenal display to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa by chasing a modest target of 83 runs on Sunday.
The bowlers set the tone with Gongadi Trisha (3/15) spearheading a disciplined attack, as South Africa faltered under pressure, amassing only 82 runs in their allotted 20 overs.
A commendable effort by Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9), and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) contributed to a batting collapse. India, champions in the event's debut edition, once again assert their supremacy in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
