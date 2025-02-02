India's U-19 T20 Triumph: A Second Success

India's Under-19 women's team capped a phenomenal display to win the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against South Africa by chasing a modest target of 83 runs on Sunday.

The bowlers set the tone with Gongadi Trisha (3/15) spearheading a disciplined attack, as South Africa faltered under pressure, amassing only 82 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

A commendable effort by Vaishnavi Sharma (2/23), Aayushi Shukla (2/9), and Parunika Sisodia (2/6) contributed to a batting collapse. India, champions in the event's debut edition, once again assert their supremacy in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)