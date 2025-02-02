Left Menu

India Triumphs in Women's U19 T20 World Cup Final Against South Africa

In a thrilling conclusion to the Women's U19 T20 World Cup, India defeated South Africa by chasing down a target of 83 runs. Key performances came from Gongadi Trisha, who scored an unbeaten 44, and bowlers like Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma, who took crucial wickets to restrict South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:39 IST
In an exciting clash on Sunday, India triumphed over South Africa in the Women's U19 T20 World Cup final. India chased the target of 83 runs set by South Africa with ease.

India's victory was led by Gongadi Trisha, who remained unbeaten with a stellar 44 runs, supported by Sanika Chalke at 26 not out.

The South African team struggled against India's bowling attack, with Aayushi Shukla and Vaishnavi Sharma taking pivotal wickets to keep the opposition to just 82 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

